Cresset Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,663 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CI. Cowen began coverage on Cigna in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.20.

In other Cigna news, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $205.62 on Monday. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.52.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

