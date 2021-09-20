Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 217.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,514 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 94.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 7,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total transaction of $906,709.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $100,853.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 86,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,469,848.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,031 shares of company stock worth $15,100,303 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $124.61 on Monday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.52 and a 1 year high of $166.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.79 and its 200-day moving average is $135.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.17 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZEN. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.00.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

