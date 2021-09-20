Cresset Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Zscaler by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.42, for a total value of $446,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,729.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.51, for a total transaction of $1,543,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 268,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,166,802.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 326,313 shares of company stock worth $85,769,644. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZS. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Zscaler from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Zscaler from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zscaler from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.67.

Shares of ZS opened at $275.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of -142.83 and a beta of 0.82. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $120.34 and a one year high of $293.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.50%. The company had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.