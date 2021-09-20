Cresset Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 13,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth $9,768,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 698,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $192,630,000 after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on LH shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.52.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $295.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $295.85 and its 200-day moving average is $273.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $176.49 and a 1 year high of $309.60. The company has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.