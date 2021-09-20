Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jonestrading

Jonestrading reissued their buy rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of CRNX opened at $22.80 on Thursday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.69. The firm has a market cap of $879.26 million, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 6,046 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $154,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,841. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,046 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,173 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $824,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,712,000 after acquiring an additional 304,136 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 634,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after acquiring an additional 349,864 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 120,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,652 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.