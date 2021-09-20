Critical Analysis: Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) and Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.5% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.1% of Pharvaris shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and Pharvaris, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals 0 2 8 0 2.80 Pharvaris 0 1 3 0 2.75

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $86.64, indicating a potential upside of 33.43%. Pharvaris has a consensus target price of $47.50, indicating a potential upside of 161.71%. Given Pharvaris’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pharvaris is more favorable than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and Pharvaris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals -116.97% -28.00% -20.04% Pharvaris N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and Pharvaris’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals $87.99 million 76.94 -$84.55 million ($0.84) -77.30 Pharvaris N/A N/A -$29.68 million ($6.12) -2.97

Pharvaris has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pharvaris, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pharvaris beats Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R. Bruce Stewart in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients. It operates in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

