Critical Comparison: First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) and HG (OTCMKTS:STLYD)

HG (OTCMKTS:STLYD) and First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares HG and First Industrial Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HG N/A -1.04% -1.03% First Industrial Realty Trust 50.60% 11.96% 6.15%

20.4% of HG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 35.2% of HG shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for HG and First Industrial Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HG 0 0 0 0 N/A First Industrial Realty Trust 0 2 7 0 2.78

First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $51.85, suggesting a potential downside of 2.85%. Given First Industrial Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Industrial Realty Trust is more favorable than HG.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HG and First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HG N/A N/A $60,000.00 N/A N/A First Industrial Realty Trust $448.03 million 15.38 $195.99 million $1.84 29.01

First Industrial Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than HG.

Volatility and Risk

HG has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Industrial Realty Trust has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Industrial Realty Trust beats HG on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

HG Company Profile

HG Holdings, Inc. engages in investment activities. It holds equity interest in a real estate company with single-tenant properties. The firm designs, markets and distributes resource in the upscale segment of the wood residential furniture market. The company was founded by Thomas Bahnson Stanley in 1924 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L. Yap, Robert L. Denton, Sr., and Jay H. Shidler on August 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

