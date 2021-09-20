Crowns (CWS) Price Hits $5.90 on Top Exchanges

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Crowns coin can now be bought for approximately $5.90 or 0.00012936 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crowns has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. Crowns has a market cap of $12.63 million and $1.10 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00056458 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002750 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $56.55 or 0.00124040 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00012525 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00047309 BTC.

Crowns Coin Profile

CWS is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,911 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Crowns Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowns should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowns using one of the exchanges listed above.

