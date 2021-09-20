Crust Network Price Hits $41.44 on Top Exchanges (CRU)

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Crust Network has a total market cap of $84.68 million and approximately $9.30 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust Network coin can now be bought for approximately $41.44 or 0.00095662 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Crust Network has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00054907 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.96 or 0.00124586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00011901 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00044723 BTC.

Crust Network Coin Profile

Crust Network is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,043,631 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

