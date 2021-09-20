CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Short Interest Update

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 52.2% from the August 15th total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of CSP stock opened at $8.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.23 and a beta of 1.76. CSP has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $14.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in CSP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in CSP by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 251,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 22,350 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CSP by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.29% of the company’s stock.

CSP, Inc engages in developing and marketing information technology integration solutions and cluster computer systems. It operates through the following segments: High Performance Products and Technology Solutions. The High Performance Products segment designs, manufactures, and delivers products and services to customers that require specialized cyber security services, networking, and signal processing products.

