CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to report sales of $119.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $119.00 million to $119.80 million. CVB Financial reported sales of $116.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full year sales of $471.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $471.00 million to $472.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $503.83 million, with estimates ranging from $462.50 million to $526.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $116.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.43 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on CVBF shares. Hovde Group upgraded CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.88. The stock had a trading volume of 83,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,482. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.21. CVB Financial has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.54.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVBF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,272,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,812,000 after purchasing an additional 46,654 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 536.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 160,316 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CVB Financial by 14.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

