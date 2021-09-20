CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.50 Million

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to report sales of $119.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $119.00 million to $119.80 million. CVB Financial reported sales of $116.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full year sales of $471.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $471.00 million to $472.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $503.83 million, with estimates ranging from $462.50 million to $526.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $116.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.43 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on CVBF shares. Hovde Group upgraded CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.88. The stock had a trading volume of 83,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,482. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.21. CVB Financial has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.54.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVBF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,272,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,812,000 after purchasing an additional 46,654 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 536.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 160,316 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CVB Financial by 14.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVB Financial (CVBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.