CWM Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Avangrid by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,687,000 after acquiring an additional 25,694 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Avangrid by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 156,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,816,000 after acquiring an additional 75,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Avangrid by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,570,000 after buying an additional 301,284 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avangrid by 84.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 11,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Avangrid in the first quarter worth about $455,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Shares of AGR stock opened at $50.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.96. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.02 and a 52 week high of $56.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.07). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.13%.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

