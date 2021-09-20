CWM Advisors LLC Has $444,000 Stock Holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Heartland Express by 6.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Heartland Express by 2.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in Heartland Express by 5.4% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Heartland Express by 3.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Heartland Express by 1.7% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 69,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. 56.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HTLD stock opened at $15.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.91. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.54. Heartland Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.86 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.27 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, August 20th that permits the company to buyback 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

