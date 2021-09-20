CWM Advisors LLC Has $504,000 Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 265.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 17,180 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,922,000 after acquiring an additional 15,916 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Boston Properties by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,758,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $5,091,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXP opened at $109.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.18. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 56.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $124.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BXP shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.71.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

