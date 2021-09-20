CWM Advisors LLC Increases Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,939,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,616,534,000 after purchasing an additional 941,208 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,920,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,933,000 after buying an additional 338,522 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,234,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,589,000 after buying an additional 72,800 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,159,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,046,000 after purchasing an additional 223,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $246,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $87.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $106.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.31.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

