CWM Advisors LLC Increases Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AES. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of The AES by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,315,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,272,000 after purchasing an additional 603,900 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of The AES by 1.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,644 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of The AES by 5.5% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in The AES in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in The AES by 508.7% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 123,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 102,859 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

In related news, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,263,724.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,167.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of The AES stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $780,842.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 329,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,163. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $24.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.26 and its 200-day moving average is $25.67. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of -117.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The AES’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

The AES Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

