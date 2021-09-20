CWM Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 102.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,212,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166,125 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hilltop by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,617,000 after purchasing an additional 50,719 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Hilltop by 34.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,021,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,851,000 after purchasing an additional 262,735 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 43.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 950,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,429,000 after acquiring an additional 288,215 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 77.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 821,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,029,000 after acquiring an additional 357,872 shares during the period. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $990,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on HTH. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.89 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.13.

Shares of HTH stock opened at $32.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $39.60.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $447.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

