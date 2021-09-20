CWM Advisors LLC Purchases 1,022 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 8,653.8% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $13.28 on Monday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.70. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 60.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.68%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

