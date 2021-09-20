Cyclone Protocol (CYC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $455,396.00

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. During the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.58 million and $455,396.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $397.35 or 0.00929776 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001473 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00041464 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00007340 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 16,563 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

