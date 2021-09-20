Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $202.88 Million

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Dawn Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.99 or 0.00006835 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $202.88 million and $17.36 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00055149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.57 or 0.00124824 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00012002 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00044741 BTC.

Dawn Protocol is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 67,895,270 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org . The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

