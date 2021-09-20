Dean Investment Associates LLC Decreases Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South State Corp acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. First Command Bank raised its stake in KeyCorp by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 167.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.65.

NYSE KEY opened at $20.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

