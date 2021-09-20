Dean Investment Associates LLC Grows Holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 42.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,603 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nelnet by 180.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 43.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nelnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nelnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 54.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. 34.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $366,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,022,617.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William J. Munn sold 1,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $154,063.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,927 shares of company stock valued at $4,639,664 in the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NNI stock opened at $78.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 73.42 and a current ratio of 73.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.82. Nelnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.66 and a fifty-two week high of $81.63.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $303.09 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.42%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

