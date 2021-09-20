Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Dean Investment Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APOG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 122,790 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $102,011.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APOG opened at $40.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.13. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.71 and a 1 year high of $43.89.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.80 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APOG. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

