Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Dean Investment Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,158 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WASH. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 278.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $40,824.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,876. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,193 shares of company stock worth $118,422 in the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $51.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $888.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.99 and its 200-day moving average is $51.98. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $55.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.80 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 13.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.00%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

