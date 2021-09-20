Dean Investment Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,078 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.8% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.9% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 3.7% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total value of $2,401,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,604 shares of company stock worth $8,823,434. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $506.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $486.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $471.61. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $343.48 and a 52 week high of $510.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

