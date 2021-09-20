Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 158 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Dean Investment Associates LLC reduced its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.86.

Shares of ETR opened at $111.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $115.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.69.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.14%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.