Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 188 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $75.81 on Monday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.82 and a twelve month high of $82.44. The firm has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.52 and a 200 day moving average of $76.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

In other news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

