DeGate (DG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $19.67 Million

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One DeGate coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000587 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeGate has a market capitalization of $19.67 million and $49,369.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeGate has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00066333 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.83 or 0.00175288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.31 or 0.00111661 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,923.52 or 0.06757728 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,354.90 or 1.00214941 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.40 or 0.00782224 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeGate Profile

DeGate’s genesis date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,444,981 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

