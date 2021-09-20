Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Sells $88,964.40 in Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $88,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vicki L. Sato also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, August 18th, Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $86,132.20.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $117,852.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $52.83 on Monday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $93.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.90 and a 200-day moving average of $59.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.17 and a beta of 1.88.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 292.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,957,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,802,000 after buying an additional 555,243 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,042,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 138,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,147,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 146,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DNLI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.56.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.