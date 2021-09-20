Denise L. Jackson Sells 2,000 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Stock

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total value of $223,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,183.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AMN traded down $3.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.31. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.61 and a 52 week high of $117.17.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $857.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.37 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMN. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

