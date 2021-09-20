Destination XL Group (DXLG) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Survey

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS: DXLG) is one of 15 publicly-traded companies in the “Family clothing stores” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Destination XL Group to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Destination XL Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Destination XL Group 4.84% 137.94% 4.72% Destination XL Group Competitors 5.86% 41.73% 8.23%

0.0% of Destination XL Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of shares of all “Family clothing stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Destination XL Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Family clothing stores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Destination XL Group has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Destination XL Group’s rivals have a beta of 0.85, indicating that their average share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Destination XL Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Destination XL Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Destination XL Group Competitors 428 2348 2309 44 2.38

Destination XL Group currently has a consensus target price of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 49.19%. As a group, “Family clothing stores” companies have a potential upside of 26.09%. Given Destination XL Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Destination XL Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Destination XL Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Destination XL Group $318.95 million -$64.54 million -8.61 Destination XL Group Competitors $6.29 billion -$125.07 million 58.20

Destination XL Group’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Destination XL Group. Destination XL Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Destination XL Group beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc. engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets. It operates through the Stores, and Direct Businesses segments. The company was founded by Calvin Margolis and Stanley I. Berger in 1976 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

