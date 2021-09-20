Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 325,592 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,037,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,592 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 0.7% of Deutsche Bank AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,370,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $46,939,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth $1,754,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 100,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,275 shares of company stock valued at $14,126,268. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

Medtronic stock opened at $128.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.04 and a 200-day moving average of $126.06. The firm has a market cap of $172.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.94 and a 1-year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

