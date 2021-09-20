Deutsche Bank AG Has $2.67 Billion Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,234,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604,781 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.3% of Deutsche Bank AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.62% of Johnson & Johnson worth $2,674,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $163.90 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $431.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

