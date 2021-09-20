Deutsche Bank AG Has $594.15 Million Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 31.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,802,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,336,902 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $594,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter worth $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Nutrien by 63.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 96.7% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Nutrien from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.46.

NYSE NTR opened at $61.07 on Monday. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $37.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.32. The stock has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.22%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

