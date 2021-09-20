Deutsche Bank AG Has $620.53 Million Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,318,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 647,242 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $620,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 49,353.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305,659 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Progressive by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,357,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,005 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in The Progressive by 278.4% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,859,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,046 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $123,175,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 10,826.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 994,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after acquiring an additional 985,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

PGR opened at $92.00 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $107.58. The stock has a market cap of $53.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. Equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $1,086,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,778,639.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 14,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.89, for a total transaction of $1,371,227.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,348,456.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,752 shares of company stock worth $5,079,943. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PGR. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, lowered their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.21.

About The Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.