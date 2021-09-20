Deutsche Bank AG Has $664.62 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,093,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 920,781 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.32% of AT&T worth $664,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in AT&T by 65.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 4,411.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in AT&T by 21.7% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.16.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $27.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day moving average of $29.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.21 billion, a PE ratio of -88.00, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

