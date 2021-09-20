Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 384,507 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 34.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,488,281 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 384,507 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Netflix were worth $786,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 2.8% in the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 2.8% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.4% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 638 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.79.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $4,164,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,018,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $586.82 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $463.41 and a one year high of $615.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $545.76 and its 200 day moving average is $525.19. The stock has a market cap of $259.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

