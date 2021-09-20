Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on DBOEY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from €138.00 ($162.35) to €164.00 ($192.94) in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

DBOEY traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.45. The company had a trading volume of 40,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,600. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.96. The company has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.82. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $17.83.

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of Europian derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.