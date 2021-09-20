Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €21.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.30 ($32.12) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €22.79 ($26.81).

FRA DTE opened at €17.35 ($20.41) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €17.25. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

