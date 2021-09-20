Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stock Position Reduced by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. cut its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Diageo by 42.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Diageo by 208.8% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Diageo by 17.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 39,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in Diageo by 5.2% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 181,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,808,000 after acquiring an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in Diageo by 9.9% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.12.

NYSE:DEO traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $187.31. 10,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $127.12 and a twelve month high of $202.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.73 and a 200 day moving average of $186.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $2.4803 per share. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.54%.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

