DigitalBits (XDB) Price Tops $0.62 on Exchanges

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded up 41.7% against the dollar. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $480.03 million and $2.83 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.04 or 0.00408356 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002330 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006541 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.15 or 0.00967078 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000203 BTC.

About DigitalBits

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 777,009,768 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

According to CryptoCompare, "DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. "

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

