DigitalNote Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. In the last week, DigitalNote has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $6.73 million and $1,383.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $234.15 or 0.00536784 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000149 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,058,271,736 coins and its circulating supply is 7,916,981,643 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

