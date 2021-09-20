DinoSwap (DINO) Hits One Day Volume of $600,132.00

DinoSwap (CURRENCY:DINO) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. In the last seven days, DinoSwap has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One DinoSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000782 BTC on exchanges. DinoSwap has a total market cap of $10.48 million and approximately $600,132.00 worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DinoSwap Coin Profile

DinoSwap’s total supply is 103,864,013 coins and its circulating supply is 30,329,256 coins. The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial . DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

DinoSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DinoSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DinoSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

