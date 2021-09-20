Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 215,696 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 6,056,004 shares.The stock last traded at $112.88 and had previously closed at $116.85.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.49 and its 200 day moving average is $103.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPXL. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

