DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Shares Gap Down to $65.15

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $65.15, but opened at $61.00. DLocal shares last traded at $60.82, with a volume of 6,073 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on DLocal from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on DLocal in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.73.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 million. DLocal’s revenue was up 186.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DLocal Limited will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLO. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,277,987,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of DLocal in the second quarter valued at approximately $316,295,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in DLocal during the second quarter worth approximately $148,282,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth $110,578,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

About DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

