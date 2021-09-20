Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Receives $46.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

UFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 6th.

Get Domtar alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Domtar by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domtar by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domtar by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 131,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its position in Domtar by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 29,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Domtar by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Domtar stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.91. The stock had a trading volume of 454,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.85. Domtar has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $55.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.46.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Domtar had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domtar will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

About Domtar

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.