Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on September 20th (NASDAQ:DGNU)

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III’s (NASDAQ:DGNU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, September 20th. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III had issued 40,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 23rd. The total size of the offering was $400,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of DGNU opened at $9.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.86. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,936,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter worth approximately $10,110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

