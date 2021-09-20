Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Holdings Trimmed by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,074 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DBX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 8.8% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its stake in Dropbox by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 27,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Dropbox by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 91,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox stock opened at $30.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.71. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.00 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $45,811.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $335,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,902 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,853 over the last three months. 30.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

