Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Given New $55.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DRE has been the subject of several other reports. Truist raised their target price on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.46.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $49.43 on Thursday. Duke Realty has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $53.72. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.16.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Realty will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

In other news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $427,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $105,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 56.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 160.1% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.