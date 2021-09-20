Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €41.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €43.70 ($51.41).

Shares of ETR DUE opened at €40.68 ($47.86) on Thursday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €23.72 ($27.91) and a fifty-two week high of €44.08 ($51.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of €40.31 and a 200-day moving average of €36.50.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

